Children and staff at a Branston primary school were evacuated after a fire.

The fire started in a hand dryer in the female toilets at Rykneld Primary School, in Main Street, with two fire crews from Burton being sent to the venue.

Two firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus as they tackled the blaze. Crews used dry powder to put out the fire.

They were called out at 11.57am today, Thursday, November 23.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a fault in the hand dryer.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no-one was injured and everyone left the school safely.

A Tweet from the fire service later said: "All children and staff safe, no injuries. Crews wore four breathing apparatus,used a hose reel jet & dry powder, then positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke. Cause believed to be faulty hand dryer."