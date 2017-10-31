Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crematorium in South Derbyshire has raised £5,000 for charity thanks to the generosity of bereaved families.

Bretby Crematorium, based in Geary Lane, is part of a national scheme which, with the knowledge and permission from members of a deceased person's family, recycles metals from artificial limbs following a cremation.

Organisers say the process is undertaken with respect and dignity and clearly explained to families when they are making funeral arrangements.

Traditionally any metal left after the cremation process would be given back to relatives or buried, but this scheme allows the crematorium to recycle it and use the funds to boost charitable causes.

Bretby Crematorium has now donated £5,000 to Central England Co-operative’s corporate charity Dementia UK as a result of being part of the scheme.

Nick French, crematorium manager, said: "This is a scheme we have been involved with for several years together with many crematoria around the country. The scheme is explained to all families and they can decide not to take part at any point.

"However, we often find that our clients embrace the effort to support charity and find some comfort in something so positive coming out of their own distress.

"All of us here would like to say a big thank-you to all the families who have helped us over the years and have supported charitable causes with this scheme.

"The generosity of the families is very much appreciated and we are thankful that even at a time of grief, they care about others."

There is a specific consent form which features as part of the paperwork that next of kin sign.

Hilda Hayo, chief executive at Dementia UK, said: "We are very grateful to Bretby Crematorium and the families who have kindly chosen to support Dementia UK.

"This generous donation will mean we are able to fund more specialist admiral nurses, to give families affected by dementia the support and advice they need."

The funds will be used to help provide specialist support to families affected by dementia through the charity’s admiral nurse service and Dementia Helpline.

Admiral nurses work alongside people with dementia and their families and offer one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions so they can face dementia with more confidence and less fear. The nurses can be found based in the community, as well as operating out of hospitals and care homes.

The Dementia Helpline is available on 0800 888 6678 to anyone with queries or concerns about dementia. It is staffed entirely by Admiral Nurses, to ensure those with dementia and those caring for them get the best possible care and advice.

A spokesman for the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), which runs the scheme, said: "Bretby Crematorium has been a member of the ICCM and Orthometal recycling of metals scheme for a number of years.

"The scheme has made significant donations to local and national charities over the past 10 years and its continued support by the public and crematoria will continue to benefit local communities and the bereaved."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk