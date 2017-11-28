The video will start in 8 Cancel

There is set to be a brief respite from the recent cold weather this weekend for residents from across Burton and South Derbyshire.

The bitter Arctic blast is expected to be replaced by warmer air during the early weekend with rain and drizzle moving across the country.

On Saturday, December 2, forecasts show a high of five degrees on the partly cloudy day, with a further high of nine degrees on Sunday, December 3.

According to forecasters, a north-south split is expected from Sunday, with colder, frosty conditions in the north, coupled with some wintry showers.

The south will be slightly less cold for a spell before another chilling blast of Arctic air which will return to sweep across the whole of the UK with sharp overnight frosts and showers during the day.

Forecaster Amy Hodgson, from The Weather Channel, said: "There is currently high confidence that temperatures will remain below normal across Europe through the next 15 days.

"A negative North Atlantic oscillation is likely to persist, bringing a cold northerly flow into Europe."

The chill is expected to remain until closer to the festive season when milder weather, complete with more unsettled conditions, pushes temperatures back towards normal for the time of year.

The long-range outlooks suggests wetter, windier conditions moving in from the Atlantic enabling temperatures to recover closer to normal for the time of year.