Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four new ambassadors have been inducted into Staffordshire Police Cadets, including the chairman of Burton Albion Football Club.

Brewers chairman Ben Robinson was joined by the head of the club's community trust, Matthew Hancock, and James and John Leavesley from Alrewas trading, property and agricultural company, the Leavesley Group in being made ambassadors.

Both the football club and Leavesley Group have long been involved with the cadet unit, which was established by police and crime commissioner Matthew Ellis.

All four were handed certificates certifying them as a 'police cadet ambassador', and also given badges to wear when attending events in their new role.

Sue Arnold, deputy police and crime commissioner, said: "Burton Albion and their community trust have been very supportive of the Burton cadets since day one.

"We share the same values as the trust; it's all about promoting and supporting young people. Ben and Matt do a brilliant job in raising our profile.

"And the Leavesley brothers, James and John, have been big supporters of the Burton cadets and, before that, the Tamworth cadets. Not only are they among our platinum sponsors, but they are philanthropists and, like us, big supporters of tomorrow's adults.

"It also goes to show how highly people value the cadets and their work within Staffordshire's communities. I've seen young people from all backgrounds; grow in confidence immeasurably from not saying boo to a goose one minute to playing vital supportive roles at major event.

"The generosity of the public can only help our growth and prosperity."

The cadets were first set up in 2013 by Matthew Ellis and they regularly take part in activities within the community.

Anybody interested in signing their youngster up to become a Staffordshire Police cadet, or would like further information can do so by calling 01785 232221 or by emailing cadets@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.