Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has praised volunteers preparing to sleep rough in aid of the homeless at next month's sleepout in Staffordshire.

The event, which takes place across the weekend of Friday, November 10, in Tamworth, and Saturday, November 11 in Burton, gives people the chance to find out for themselves the harsh realities of sleeping on the street.

People sleeping rough in Tamworth will walk the 14 miles to Burton, camping out either in the tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion, or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton's Market Place.

Mr Robinson said: "This year will be the ninth annual sleepout for YMCA Burton.

"As president of YMCA Burton and District YMCA, I feel privileged to have an insight into the breadth of the vital support services they offer to our community and the passion and commitment of all staff and volunteers to make a difference to people's lives.

"Homelessness could happen to anyone, every night there are vulnerable people sleeping rough on our streets in Burton upon Trent. I am inviting and encouraging you all, residents and business to give up your bed for one night only, and take part in sleepout 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome the event back to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, November 11 for one night, or if you fancy taking part in an extreme challenge, there is an option to sleep in a graveyard too.

"This is their biggest fund-raising event of the year and they have a target of £35,000 to raise. All money raised will be spent locally helping to tackle homelessness and support some of the most vulnerable members of society.

"I will also be inviting the two highest individual fund-raisers plus two people from the team who raise the most money, to join me as my guests at Burton Albion Football Club for a meal and to watch a match."

Anybody interested in further details about the event or who want to register online can do so at www.burtonymca.org/sleep-out or by contacting Paula Senior on 01283 538802 or by email at paula.senior@burtonymca.org .