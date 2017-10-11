Organisers at Burton Albion Community Trust have launched an appeal for volunteers to enjoy the trip of a lifetime - with 10 days in Africa.

The trust has teamed up with African Adventure, a charity working with projects in developing areas of Africa, to organise 10 nights for volunteers in Ghana, in July, 2018.

The trip will visit and work in schools in Woe, Volta region of Ghana, raising funds for Burton Albion Community Trust, as well as supporting life-changing projects for people in deprived areas.

A number of different ways to help out will be available, from working with children, to school training and football.

Lee Milligan, the events and partnerships officer at Burton Albion Community Trust praised the work undertaken by the trust in Africa.

Mr Milligan said: "This will be the fourth year that Burton Albion Community Trust has endeavoured to send a group of volunteers from the community out to Ghana for a life-changing experience.

"We have had fantastic support from our local business and community leaders and last year proved to be a massive success and the trust are very proud of the work and effort of all involved.

"The children that you meet, the locals you encounter and the community workers you assist are all truly fantastic people. These trips really do make a difference."

Anybody interested in finding out more about the trip can visit online here or email lee.milligan@burtonalbionct.org .

What does the Burton Albion Community Trust do?

Burton Albion Community Trust is a charity that attempts to involve the wider community of the Burton area with the football club.

With a variety of programmes, events and activities throughout the year, the charity is known for reaching out, and helping with fund-raisers.

One of the trust's main priorities is education, through a number of programmes that involve all aspects of the club from the players to the corporate side to help educate pupils.

They have separate areas of studies for those before and after the age of 16 and those searching for employment.

An area that the trust explores is the health of the community, with a number of projects involving sports and mental health which seek to help get people active.

Social inclusion is a key aim for the trust, particularly targeting young people aged between 11 and 19, to get them involved with football, without being held back by financial implications.

