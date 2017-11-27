Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No introduction was really necessary for the first interviewees to take part in the Burton Mail and Else Solicitors' series of 'Meet The Leader' events.

For they were Burton Albion Football Club stalwarts Nigel Clough and Ben Robinson and they joined an audience with a mix of experience and youth at Burton and South Derbyshire college's Mulberry Restaurant on Thursday evening to offer an insight into how leadership has inspired them to get to where they are today. They also shared some interesting insights.

Responsible for the club's remarkable rise from the football league to the lofty heights of the Championship over the last eight years, leadership is something that has played a vital role both on and off the club.

From the board of directors to the 11 on the pitch, there couldn't be a better pair to illustrate just how leaders have played a part in the on-field and off-field success of Albion.

Hosted by the Brewers' vice-president Dave Bryon, Nigel and Ben shared anecdotes of their time working together and separately before their time at the Brewers, and how leaders in their lifetime have helped guide them along the path of success.

Kicking off the evening with a twist, Ben revealed that before he went into the insurance business - his profession - he actually wanted to become a journalist.

"Initially I had wanted to become a journalist, and I had wrote a series of poems and essays," he said.

"I approached the Burton Mail, but couldn’t get an interview and by default I ended up in the insurance business."

Mr Bryon insisted this part was unscripted, with the audience treated to a reading of 'The Fire' from the club chairman himself.

The reasoning for this, Ben added, was because he was inspired by one of his teachers at school who he used to help produce the programme for Burton Albion when he was a youngster.

With this impromptu reading out of the way, the evening progressed with the pair revealing who has driven them along to the present day.

Mr Bryon asked: "When you joined the insurance company, who did you look up to? Did you have any leaders or managers you looked up to?"

Ben said: "Yes certainly, I had two managers. Mr Cox and Mr Holmes. In those days you had to attend the office with a suit and tie.

"On Saturday mornings you were allowed a blazer, but always with a tie.

"In the morning, if you were in after nine there was a red line drawn. So there was lots of discipline in those days.

"I learnt a lot from him (Holmes) about presenting yourself in a very smart way.

"He said to me 'always keep your nose clean when you're dealing with customers and clients."

It was then Nigel's time to shine, with his days as a youth player at Nottingham Forest revisited.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

Mr Bryon: "On the pitch and dressing room, who were the leaders you looked up to?"

Nigel: "It was a bit strange because having supported the team for so many years at Nottingham Forest, watching some extremely good players who were very successful.

"And then a few of them were still around and were still playing, so them being in the dressing room was quite a bizarre experience at times.

"And some of them, Gary Birtles, Ian Bowyer, John Robertson - these people won European Cups, which is the Champions League now.

"They were very successful, so being in the dressing room with them was quite surreal at times.

"But they were the sort of people that you looked up to, and then other people came through and took over from them.

"When you're in an environment with the sort of people who've been successful, they're not going to suffer fools gladly.

"If you don't prove yourself worthy to be playing alongside them on a Saturday - once you do that it's not a problem.

"They don't care who you are, as long as you prove yourself on a Saturday for the team, they're not bothered after that.

"That's what professionalism is."

Mr Bryon: "What were your career aspirations, did you ever want to be a leader and did you ever want to run a football club?"

Ben: "I think it starts off with your parents.

"My mum really instilled in to me the ethic of working hard and being honest and being yourself.

"Not trying to pretend to be something you weren't.

"I've always been self-driven and self-motivated and I've always wanted to try and work hard, and that’s through working hard every day.

"In the insurance company there were four of us that joined from school and when the company was taken over. I was the one that was kept on.

"And I think that’s because I was driven and I went to work and not to mess around.

"I've always wanted to be ambitious, give 100 per cent and get on and be successful and it goes from there."

(Image: Simon Deacon)

Mr Bryon: "Nigel throughout your playing career did you ever aspire to be a captain or play for England? What were your goals?"

Nigel: "Just to enjoy playing football. When you get to do something like that, it takes you back to when you were young.

"You just want to play football and you enjoy it. There isn't any 'I want to do this, this and this.'

"You can't have a career like that in football. There's too many things that can go wrong or change at the last minute.

"It was just a matter of going out and playing every Saturday. You don't know at the time how happy you are and how good it is until it's finished.

"And certainly once you've played football, that's the bad part about it. You do it from 18 until around 33, 35 and that's the happiest part of your working life.

"And when you don't realise it at the time, you think oh I've got 30 years and I'm never going to be as happy as that.

"You wish it could come in the middle somewhere just so you could appreciate it a little bit more."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Mr Bryon: "Ben, even when Burton score you don't show too much emotion out of respect for the other directors around you and that's unusual in the game isn't it?"

Ben: "I joined Burton in 1975 and my daughter Fleur (the club's commercial director) her first birthday was on April 8.

"That day on the 5th April we played Matlock Town in the second round of the FA Trophy.

"We'd beaten them 1-0 in the first leg and you can imagine little Burton Albion going to play at Wembley.

"It's every club's dream to get to Wembley, and we lost 2-0.

"I remember going down the next day; the day before there was 5,000 people and the next day litter was blowing around in the wind.

"My chin was on the floor and I was so disappointed.

"And I said to myself, 'I'm never going to get that low and that despondent ever again.'

"I know its easy to say that, so my approach was to maintain that approach until - we played Manchester United in January 2006.

"Knowing that if we held them to a draw that we would make a lot of money.

"And we did, and Nigel put this great team together."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Mr Bryon: "Nigel, you then went from managing to training, was that a massive change?"

Nigel: "It wasn't too bad.

"We'd been brought up with it for as long as we could remember. It was just getting used to non-league football as well.

"I know my dad struggled with that.

"He used to come and watch the games on a Tuesday night and he'd say afterwards 'that lad didn't do very well tonight.'

"And I'd say 'he's been on a building site all day or he's been working all day then he comes and plays football.

"And he'd say, 'oh I forgot about that'. He'd think they were sitting at home with their feet up like professionals.

"He got to appreciate it a bit more and he came to watch because he loved the honesty of it all."

(Image: Simon Deacon)

Mr Bryon: "You delegate the role of manager to Nigel and that benefits you and Nigel doesn't it?"

Ben: "In football, there's so many opinions.

"So my philosophy has always been 'OK he's a good manager, you give him a budget, and he can spend it how he sees fit.

"If someone mentions to me about the team-sheet; I haven’t got a clue.

"I'll find out what the team is when the team sheet comes out.

"I don't need to know, that’s not my responsibility and it's not my job.

Nigel: "We did it the start of last season when we got promoted, didn't we?

"We know this much money is coming in, the TV money and stuff.

"We said this is the budget, we work to that budget and had a couple of good cup games and things and the club ended up being just about the only Championship club that made a profit last year.

"That’s brilliant when you get that sort of situation."