Plans to make match-day experiences more family-friendly at the Pirelli Stadium have taken a step forward as members of the Burton Albion Supporter Liaison Group (SLG) were shown detailed plans.

Members of the SLG met with representatives of the club to view new materials aiming to enhance the family experience at the stadium on Princess Way.

They were given the chance to have a look at a new mural in the North Stand designed to engage young fans, as well as heard about the clubs plans for a family zone at the 3D pitch already at the stadium.

Matt Hancock, the head of community at Burton Albion Community Trust, spoke to the SLG at the meeting to explain the new features coming to the club.

Mr Hancock said: "It was a very productive and open meeting with a wide variety of issues raised. The Supporter Liaison Group is really developing its role as a focal point for supporters to bring ideas and observations to the club’s attention."

The group also discussed at the meeting current issues at the stadium, like looking for ways of speeding up tea bar queues.

Members of the SLG concluded that they will now be monitoring queues at the tea bar to see the busy points for the counter and will report back at the next meeting, to try to conclude how to fix the issue.

Ruth James, one of the members of Burton Albion’s Supporter Liaison Group said that positive feedback was passed between the two parties.

She said: "I think we had some good feedback from the club on the issues raised and we have a strong idea of where the supporter liaison group can help make a positive impact."

Full minutes from the meeting can be viewed online at https://www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk/fans/supporter-liaison-group/.

What does Burton Albion Community Trust do?

Burton Albion Community Trust is a charity which attempts to involve the wider community of the Burton area with the football club.

With a variety of programmes, events and activities throughout the year, the charity is known for reaching out, and helping with fund-raisers.

One of the trust's main priorities is education, through a number of programmes that involve all aspects of club from the players to the corporate side to help educate pupils.

They have separate areas of studies for those before and after the age of 16 and those searching for employment.

An area which the trust explores is the health of the community, with a number of projects involving sports and mental health which look to help get people more active.

Social inclusion is a key aim for the trust, particularly targeting young people aged between 11 and 19, to get them involved with football, without being held back by financial implications.