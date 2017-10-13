Vets who care for Burton's most poorly pets are reassuring residents that they are still open for business after the pet store which housed the animal hospital went into administration.

The recent closure of Just For Pets has prompted Burton Animal Hospital to relocate and staff are keen to let people know that they are still in business to help animals in need.

Just for Pets, a pet shop chain which runs a string of shops across the Midlands, revealed that it had been making a loss and was forced to go into administration. Changes in buying behaviour, competition and greater cost pressures were blamed for the company's decline.

Around 200 jobs have been saved at Just for Pets, including roles at the branch in Belmont Street, Swadlincote. The company has confirmed, however, that it is closing its Burton store, in Salt Walk, next to Coopers Square shopping centre. It has not yet been confirmed how many jobs will be lost as a result.

Burton Animal Hospital, previously housed inside the Just For Pets store, relocated to Ashby Road on September 28, and wants to reassure the public that they are not affiliated with the recently closed pet store and are still very much in business.

Staff say their customers have been left confused following the closure, mistakenly believing the vets has closed down too.

Jean Bates, operations manager at Burton Animal Hospital, said: "Obviously it's a shame Just For Pets in Burton closed down and I think the company has done well and kept some open and saved jobs; it's a shame for other staff to lose their jobs but it's nothing to do with our staff.

"Our new location is fabulous, we have much more room and better facilities for clients. Everything is exactly the same; we've just moved. We've even got the same telephone number. We've written to all our customers to let them know that we've moved."

