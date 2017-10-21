A Burton baker who made a name for herself at the Market Hall with her prefect pasties and scrummy scones is baking up a new batch of success after officially opening a café at Shobnall Marina.

Tracey Heap, 50, has opened her fourth café in less than three years, this time offering residents a chance to drink tea and eat cake at the picturesque Shobnall Marina.

The venture has always been a dream of Tracey’s and that pipe dream finally became a reality when she opened the doors of the café on October 9.

Mrs Heap, who lives in Tutbury, says she has been amazed by the response.

She said: "I am really pleased with how well it is going and how it looks. I love having walls and windows!

"We had a bit of a dummy run before the official opening so that the new staff could find their feet and we had quite a big queue which was amazing. I was really chuffed."

Mrs Heap was delighted to be joined by some of the regulars from the Market Hall on the dummy run and she welcomed lots of new faces.

She said: "There were lots of dog walkers coming in and people who were at the marina to fill up on water and fuel popped in for a bite to eat.

"It is a great pit stop for workmen because there is a big shop next door and it was also very popular with people using the towpath and motorcycle groups coming in for breakfast."

So what can customers expect from the café?

She said: "There are more than 50 boats on the marina and the scenery is beautiful so it is really lovely to look out and see the boats and the water while having some lunch.

"We have some outside seating and we will be looking to make the most of the garden and, of course, our china crockery and vintage feel is the star of the café.

"It is a very different clientele but I am hoping to replicate the good footfall we have at the market and because we are open on Sundays that is a big plus for customers who can’t get their cake fix at the market."

Tracey opened up the Summerhouse Bakery in Burton Market Hall in November 2014, and thriving sales meant she was able to open a second site next door only 12 months later.

She said she has to pinch herself when she realises how far she has come as she admits she still can’t believe her "pipe dream" has become a reality.

She said: "It started out as a soup and a teacake sort of business but you have to go with what your audience wants and their requests have led me to where I am now with the business going from strength to strength.

"It is unbelievable how busy we are. I never thought it would be like this I just wanted to make cakes for a living!"

Mrs Heap said she is already looking ahead and thinking of how she can improve the café.

She said: "I am always thinking ahead about what to do next and how things can be better. It is important not to stand still in business and I am very open to exploring more avenues. We have already had a few inquiries about takeaway for businesses nearby which we are going to consider.

"I am really happy with how it is going and I love being able to do what I love every day."