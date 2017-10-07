Baristas from a café in Burton have been so moved by stories of homeless people in the town that they plan to go out with a local group to offer their support.

Staff at the Hideaway, in New Street, braved the Coalville 5k Colour Run and raised £140 for Burton Hope, which helps to care for people sleeping rough in the area. Five members of staff and the owner's youngest daughter took part in the run on Sunday, September 17.

Becci Thomas, 44, took on the challenge alongside daughters Ellie, 15 and Leah, 13, colleague Helen Dean, 46, and sisters Abbie, 19, and Alisha Jean-Baptiste, 17, who also work at the cafe.

Mrs Thomas, from Branston, celebrated her store's first birthday in April, which she opened as a place for people to get away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.

She said: "The run was a lot of fun. We all had a great time and were very colourful by the end of it! We would like to thank our lovely customers, friends and family who all contributed in raising £140 towards a very worthy cause.

"We will be collecting for the Burton Hope food bank from now on and would be very grateful for any tinned or packet food, squash and any sealed food items. Just pop into The Hideaway with any donations."

Burton Hope is a small group set up by volunteers in Burton. They often go out in the evenings on outreach sessions and speak to rough sleepers, offering them food and warm clothes.

Some of the ladies from the café were so moved after talking to volunteers that they will now join the group when they go out to help.

Burton Hope chairman John Anderson said: "I am really pleased that these lovely ladies thought of Burton Hope when looking to sponsor an organisation and have some well-earned fun at the same time.

"When I visited the Hideaway to collect the donation, Becci pointed out a homeless man asleep nearby. She gave me coffee and biscuits for him, which I took over. She then followed with some hot food. As chairman of Burton Hope, I have the great honour of meeting some truly amazing and selfless people."

