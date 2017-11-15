Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity shop chain which offers support for young people living in care is appealing to the public to have a Christmas sort-out and donate their pre-loved winter woollies to their local store.

Jumpers and coats are flying off the rails at Barnardo's shops across the region and staff say the charity desperately needs more adults' and kids' winter clothing to meet demand.

Shoppers not only have the chance to buy quality items at bargain prices at their local Barnardo's store but are also doing their bit to support Derbyshire's vulnerable young people and families.

Money raised in the shops is ploughed back into local Barnardo's projects.

In Derbyshire, Barnardo's offers a range of services to support young people in their transition from leaving care to living independently, including supported lodgings, one to one advice, emotional health and wellbeing support and help to find employment, training or education.

Sharon Styne, manager at Barnardo's Church Gresley shop, said: "We really need people to look in their wardrobes and dig out any good quality coats, jumpers, and winter warmers that they haven't worn for a while and please bring them down to their local Barnardo's store.

"We'd also welcome any accessories, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

"Not only does the money raised from the sale of these items fund our work with vulnerable young people and families in the area, but our shops also give local families the opportunity to buy vital warm clothes and presents for birthdays and Christmas at an affordable price.

"It also gives people the chance to clear out that much-needed space around the house, in time for Christmas!"

Local Barnardo's shops can be found at the following locations: