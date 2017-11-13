Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's own Russell Roof Tiles has secured a £600,000 deal with international energy giant, E.ON to help make the tiling business become more sustainable.

E.ON won the 15-year contract, which will see the installation of a new combined heat and power system at Russell's, in Wetmore Lane, Burton.

The agreement will see the energy company manage the installation process of the system at the tiling companies head office, and the manufacturing plant in Nicolson Way, in Burton.

A 240-kilowatt combined heat power unit has already been installed on site, generating both heat and electricity from the same fuel source, which will trim the firm’s dependency on the power grid once the system is fully working in December.

Andrew Hayward, managing director at Russell Roof Tiles, said: "This investment is an important next step in our ambitions to be even more sustainable as a business, allows us to reduce emissions and lesson our carbon footprint.

"As a company we are dedicated to reducing the impact we make on our environment, working hard with our customers and suppliers to create a reduced sustainable footprint."

Russell Roof Tiles has shown a dedication to sustainability across its processes, running from raw materials through to energy management.

Phil Gilbert, director of energy solutions at E.ON, said: "This project will ensure Russell Roof Tiles has a more reliable and efficient energy supply that allows the business to get on with what they do best – providing roofing solutions for commercial and housing projects.

"Alongside that, we can use our expertise in energy solutions to maximise efficiency and deliver guaranteed performance of the plant within a flexible operation strategy.

"E.ON is well placed to deliver integrated energy solutions for the manufacturing sector, helping to combine on-site energy technology with customers' operational needs and to explore opportunities in the energy markets where customers can potentially benefit from providing backup power sources for the UK grid."