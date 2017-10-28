A Burton brewer from the Victorian era is back in fashion - thanks to a blended Scotch recreated by his great-great grandson.

Rupert Patrick has recreated the James Eadie’s Trade Mark X blend using archived ledgers and a rare pre-Second World War bottling of the original whisky.

The blend was first developed in 1854 by James Eadie, the same year he founded a brewery in Burton.

The blend, which was trademarked in 1877, was sold across Eadie’s chain of pubs which totalled 300 by the end of the 19th century.

ScotchWhisky.com said that so popular was the blend that in 1889 whisky writer Alfred Barnard remarked in his Noted Breweries of Great Britain and Ireland (Volume 2) that the 'ancient Scotch mixture' was 'dispensed to a favoured few' at the brewer’s head office.

In 1933 the business was sold to Burton brewers Bass, which continued the production of Trade Mark X until discontinuing the brand in 1947.

Patrick, Eadie’s great-great-grandson found James Eadie Ltd in 2016 as an independent bottler.

Using a bottle of the original blend and Eadie’s Victorian ledgers, now housed in the National Brewery Archives in Burton, Patrick and master blender Norman Mathison have recreated Trade Mark X, 70 years after the original went out of production.

Described as 'an elegant balance between sweet and floral Speyside flavours and more peaty, smoky notes typical of island malts,' James Eadie’s Trade Mark X is bottled at 45.5 per cent abv and will be available in France, Japan, Denmark, Germany and the UK, for around £45 per 70cl bottle.