A Burton brewery has taken home bronze at a prestigious independent beer awards. The Heritage Brewing Company, which is situated in the National Brewery Centre, was handed the accolade for its St Modwen Golden Ale in the Cask Best Bitters and Pale ales category last Thursday, November 2.

The Society of Independent Brewers, or SIBA, represents the very best beer from the UK's independent brewers in its Independent Beer Awards where entries are judged by fellow brewers and industry experts.

Judges described St Modwen as a "crisp refreshing blonde beer" which is "not too bitter, with a subtle malted wheat biscuit taste".

Terry Boland, from the Heritage Brewing Company, in Horninglow Street, said: "It is an honour to be the only Burton-based brewery at this year's Midlands awards to achieve success. Because it is our first award, it feels that little bit more special."

The Heritage Company's success was its first entry into the competition that took place at Nottingham Rugby Club.

SIBA chairman Buster Grant said: "Judges had a tough job separating the pack as the standard was extremely high once again.

"Lucky beer festival attendees were able to try this and other award-winning beers immediately after the competition, something which is great for brewers too as they get to put their beers into the hands of real beer-lovers.

"The winners from the SIBA competition are officially the best independent craft beers in the Midlands region, something brewers should be extremely proud of."

The Heritage Brewing Company is based at the National Brewery Centre in Burton and was founded in 2015. The firm's mission is to recreate classic beers from the past for a modern audience to enjoy.

To find out more about SIBA's Independent Beer Awards, visit www.siba.co.uk/awards.

