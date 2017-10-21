Hopes of selling a popular brewery and its five Burton pubs as one business allowing its owners to finally retire, have been dashed - so they could now be split up and sold, it has been revealed.

Burton Bridge Brewery owners Geoff Mumford, 75, and Bruce Wilkinson, 69, admit they are well past retirement age. They had put the brewery and pub firm up for sale but have not yet found a buyer. They have now revealed they may have to split their business in two in order to sell up.

The Burton Bridge Brewery was originally put on the market in August, last year, and while it has garnered interest from potential buyers, Mr Mumford admits: "We are too small an operation for the big boys to be interested and too big an operation for the small boys to be interested. It is a matter of the small boys raising the money so we are looking at splitting the business up and selling the pubs and the brewery."

Mr Mumford and Mr Wilkinson had been hoping to sell the brewery and its associated five pubs as one brand, rather than separating them. They previously said that splitting the business may lead to a reduction in its local workforce of 10 but Mr Mumford now hopes that this won’t be the case.

The pair, who have run the brewery for 35 years, have said they made the decision to sell the brewery because of their age and the fear that one day they would not be able to run brewery in the way they wanted.

Mr Mumford said: "In order to retire and we are both well passed our retirement age. I am 75 and Bruce is 69 and in spite of what people may think, it is a very physical job."

The award-winning brewery produces a wide range of beers, including commemorative beers and special brews for sporting events.

It also owns five local pubs – Burton Bridge Inn, in Bridge Street which they have run for 35 years; The Devonshire Arms, in Station Street they have run for 15 years; The Plough in Stapenhill which they have had for 10 years; The Brickmakers Arms, in Newton Solney they have had for five years; and Alfred Ale House, in Derby Street they have had for 25 years.

The brewery brews more than 18,000 pints a week, totalling a whopping 20 million pints over the years.

The two men have had interest from across the UK and Scotland but the price hasn’t been quite right.

Mr Mumford said: "It is very early days of a new strategy. Some of the pubs are showing interesting in running themselves, and we have had interest from independent breweries from as far north as Scotland to as far south as Kent. Scotland was looking at bringing its operations to England and having Burton beers in Scotland and Scottish beers in England."

Any potential buyers are invited to pop in to the brewery for a chat with the owners and maybe even a pint of one of the award-winning beers.

Burton Bridge Brewery history

Geoff Mumford and Bruce Wilkinson met while separating the ale and lager liquor streams at the old Ind Coope Romford brewery in 1979. The then-engineering manager Geoff and technical manager Bruce decided to set up their own brewery.

They took on the old Fox and Goose pub, which later became the Burton Bridge Inn in Bridge Street, in the town. The Fox and Goose had been closed for two years before the pair took it over in 1981.

The Burton Bridge Inn still pays homage to its history with a picture of a fox and goose on its pub sign hung outside the venue.

As well as running the pub, they began brewing ales to sell. After seven years, they got their first tenant in the pub and paid off their first bank loan, and Geoff admits that was the moment the pair knew they had made it.

Over the years the brewery has been known for making special brews for sporting events and other commemorative beers. And for Geoff, one moment stands out: "It was the Bridge being crowned the winner of CAMRA's best refurbished pub about 10 years ago. We did quite an expansion and that for me is probably my proudest moment."

It was an all-Burton victory in October 1991 when Burton Bridge Brewery won the British Beer Mat Collectors' Society award. The award for the best set of beer mats was a town-wide celebration as not only was the brewery from Burton, but so was the designer of the mats and the firm which printed them.

Th e design and artwork of the range of six beer mats was created by Mike Brassington – an advertising agent and poet based in Bridge Street, while the printing was done by Burton Beer Mats Ltd, of Moor Street, Burton.

The award was presented outside the Burton Bridge by David Hanson, the chairman of the British Beer Mat Collectors' Society to Geoff Mumford and Bruce Wilkinson from the brewery.

The six beer mats represented the six Burton Bridge brews of Bridge Bitter, XL Bitter, Summer Ale, Burton Festival Ale, Old Expensive and Burton Porter.

The Burton Bridge Inn is Burton and South Derbyshire's CAMRA Pub of the year for 2016. Linked to the Burton Bridge Brewery, it offers award winning ales produced using traditional brewery methods. It also serves guest ales, a selection of speciality fruit wines, spirits and soft drinks.