A Burton charity which helps the elderly has championed a new girlguide badge which aims to combat loneliness in old people.

The unique initiative, is a first in the UK and has been rolled out in Manchester, much to the encouragement of Jane Ingram, chief officer at Age UK Burton.

Youngsters have been visiting homes for the elderly and sheltered housing centres to speak to senior citizens to earn the new badge and it is hoped, by people including Jane, that the initiative will be adopted by other guides across the country.

Mrs Ingram said the scheme would be welcome in Burton where loneliness among older people is a growing problem.

She said: "People who live in sheltered accommodation or nursing homes can learn a lot from children and there are many benefits for both age groups.

"When it was the Queen's 90th birthday I went along to a number of residential homes and the schoolchildren who were on a special visit were teaching the residents how to send emails and Skype while residents were doing crafts and teaching the children how to knit and crochet.

"There was also a crown-making competition where an elderly resident teamed up with a child to design a crown. It was fascinating to see how they learned together and interacted with each other, singing songs and getting along. You could see how beneficial it was.

"A lot of young people see their grandparents as the only old person they come into contact with and even now they are more in their fifties and sixties rather than their seventies and eighties.

"It can be a scary experience for a young person but getting them together as a community is a great thing and something that needs to be started while they are young."

After the trial run the badge will be rolled out across Manchester for all 5,000 rainbows, brownies, guides and members of the senior section.

It is part of a new push by health and council officials to improve wellbeing for youngsters as part of reciprocal projects with older people to break down age barriers and tackle loneliness.

Helen Salvini, assistant county commissioner for Girlguiding Manchester, said: "Community action is a key part of the guiding programme for all age groups and we were delighted to have the opportunity to work with Manchester Health and Care Commissioning to develop this badge."

