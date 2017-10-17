Burton staff who care for the town’s elderly have spoken of their worries after a report found four warnings a day are being issued over poor or unsafe care homes nationwide.

The shock findings were revealed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and have sparked concern about the state of care being offered to the older generation.

The health watchdog issued warnings and suspensions to adult care homes offering poor or unsafe care at the rate of four a day over a year-long period, an increase of more than 67 per cent on the previous year.

Warning notices - for issues including unsafe care and low staffing levels - made up the majority 1,095 enforcement actions, while more than 100 operators were struck off the register and four prosecutions brought against providers.

The annual report, published in July, said the CQC had been "strengthening the capacity of our staff since receiving new powers in April 2015".

A spokeswoman for Age UK in Burton called the figures "very worrying."

She said: "It is absolutely essential that care homes maintain standards and I find it dreadful that there are not enough spaces. The standard and quality of care has to be there, it is of the utmost importance.

"The CQC has to make sure that when people are let out of hospital they have to have facilities in place so that people know they are looked after properly.

"Otherwise what are the alternatives? People staying in hospital for longer or people staying at home in unsuitable circumstances?

"There should be nothing to hide and care homes should welcome the scrutiny to make sure excellent standards are in place, maintained and continuously monitored."