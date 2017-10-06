A Burton charity has stepped in to help a family of four who lost their home and all their possessions in a devastating house fire.

Trustees at the Consolidated Charity of Burton, an organisation which helps local individuals in need, moved quickly to aid the Winshill family after reading about their plight.

Paul Cookson, his partner Kirsty Blakeman and toddlers Lexi, aged two, and Tyler, aged one, were left homeless after a blaze at their home in Salisbury Avenue destroyed everything except the clothes on their backs.

Having no insurance policy, the distraught family have been left with nothing. The fire is believed to have been started by a tumble drier stored in the utility room, which was linked to the main house.

The fire spread within minutes and although fire crews fought to put out the flames, the house has been left so badly damaged they are unable to live there until it is repaired.

The family lost everything, including all their savings and even presents they had bought the children for Christmas.

The distressed couple approached East Staffordshire Borough Council for emergency housing and were offered a hotel which they turned down as they felt it was unsuitable for the children.

Since learning of their struggles, the Consolidated Charity's Relief In Need sub-committee immediately stepped in to pay for temporary accommodation costs while a suitable new home is found for them.

Sandra Phillips chairs the sub-committee and said: "We were all touched by the family's story and voted unanimously to support them. Relief in Need is an important part of the charity's work and we are just pleased that we can offer a helping hand to this family. We wish them well and hope that this gives them at least a start."

The Consolidated Charity is an endowed charity which aims to benefit the residents of Burton by providing almshouse accommodation and by making charitable grants to individuals in need and to organisations which serve the community.



It is run by a group of volunteer trustees. Anyone wishing to apply for a grant or to find out more about the charity should visit www.consolidatedcharityburton.org.uk.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk