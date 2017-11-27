Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at a Burton school have been given a major incentive to make sure they get themselves to lessons every day - the chance of bagging a brand new bike.

Pupils at Anglesey Primary Academy, in Clarence Street, could land themselves a bike at the end of the year if they do not call in sick at all - however, there is a little leeway in case a sick day is absolutely necessary as all those who get 98 per cent attendance will be included and could get a cycle.

ABC Teachers, which the school uses for its supply teachers, provides a Halfords gift voucher, usually for between £150 and £200. all the pupils who have top attendance go into a draw with the winner bagging the pushbike. The winner then gets to go the store to choose their new set of wheels. Some years ABC has provided two bikes - one for the key stage 1 pupils and the other for key stage two.

Last year, 120 pupils had a top attendance and the winners' names got picked out of a hat. Argos also got in on the action and the runners up received a tablet - meaning no-one left empty handed.

Head teacher Charlotte Hopkins said: "We always try to have good attendance so local businesses help in providing us prizes.

"We include any children from 98 per cent onward so that they don't get de-motivated if they have a day off for a tummy bug or anything like that. Last year there were 120 children in total that had attendance of 98 per cent or above so it's really having impact.

"The children are all really excited and we get a lot of parents ringing up when their children are sick saying they are disappointed as the children really wanted the bike. It is such a great prize. That is why we say 98 per cent as we have to take things like the children will be sick in to account.

"It is a drive to make sure children are coming in to school all the time which can be difficult, especially in primary school. The parents are great and really get on board with it.

"With attendance we are now doing better than we were a couple of years ago."