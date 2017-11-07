Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Burton are being given the opportunity to showcase their photographic talents to create a lasting archive of community life in the 21st century.

The Anglesey Archive is being collected by The G'Ang and launched by Queen Street Community centre supported by the Staffordshire Police Commissioners’ People Power Fund and East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The project called The G'Ang - a play on the "ang" of Anglesey - leans more towards the arts whereas previous projects have been purely sports-orientated.

One of the organisers David Adkins said: "The underlying aim of the project is to develop interest and pride in the ward and parish of Anglesey and to re-connect the people of Anglesey with their heritage.

"Over the next 12 months children from the Anglesey area will be given the opportunity to borrow a camera and to begin the creation of the archive.

"The end result will be a gallery - to be called The Anglesey Archive - which will be housed permanently in the Anglesey Hall at Queen Street Community Centre. The archive will be accessible to the public by arrangement with centre staff.

"In creating the archive the children and young people will take a closer look at the area in which they live – Anglesey.The great thing about Anglesey is that it contains the full spectrum of society just as any English village or market town used to do.

"There are so many interesting people with so many interesting stories. Every class of person is represented and this gives the ward its unique colour, character and charm. It is almost as if Anglesey has become the modern village. Burton Photographic Society has kindly offered their help and guidance and we are indebted to them."

The project is a study in social anthropology. The children will receive cameras throughout the life of the one-year project and the results will be compiled into the growing archive.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk