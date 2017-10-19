Burton MP Andrew Griffith's constituency is to be left unchanged following a Boundary Commission review which will see the UK's political map redrawn.

The proposed plan, which will see the number of MPs cut from 650 to 600, has been revealed following a review of the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies in the United Kingdom.

The proposal has been in the pipeline for a number of years, and will redraw the boundaries of each constituency to even out the number of voters in each.

Among the seats which that will not see a decrease, increase, or abolition following the restructure has been revealed, and among them is Andrew Griffiths's seat in Burton and Andrew Bridgen's in North West Leicestershire.

Heather Wheeler, of South Derbyshire, and Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, representative for Lichfield did not feature on the list, and further information of how their constituencies could be impacted is expected in the future.

Mrs Wheeler said the option of Aston-on-Trent being removed from South Derbyshire and replaced with Mickleover was the reason for the constituency not being included on the list.

She said: "The original suggestion of moving Aston out of South Derbyshire and into a new East Derby seat to make up the numbers and to then put Mickleover in is the preferred option.

"Personally, I would prefer to see South Derbyshire stay as South Derbyshire, it's purely a numbers game and this is what the Boundary Commission sees as their holy grail.

"But these are still simple suggestions, there are plenty more hoops to go through and fences to pass before anything is concrete."

What does changing constituency boundaries mean?

Each constituency in the United Kingdom marks out a set space including areas that are under the umbrella of the MP.

The boundaries demonstrate what towns and cities are included in each constituency.

The plan to reduce the numbers of MPs was first approved in 2011, and is seen as a measure to save money in the wake of the expenses scandal.

Should the new detailed plans be approved, then the changes will be implemented in 2022, in time for the next scheduled general election.

The review could not only see a reduction in the number of seats, but the constituencies themselves will become more equal in size, in terms of their total number of voters.

Should the plans go ahead, all but a very small number of constituencies will have between 71,031 and 78,507 voters.