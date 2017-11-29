Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An East Staffordshire councillor says the state of some potholed roads in the Stapenhill and Anglesey areas of Burton would not look out if place in some of the poorest countries in the world.

But others in the area were so smooth they might as well be in posh London boroughs like Kensington and Chelsea, he said.

Councillor Syed Hussain, who is known for rolling up his sleeves and helping to clean the streets of Burton, has now been overseeing important road resurfacing in Hill Street, in the Anglesey ward.

The politician, who represents the ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council oversaw the improvements to the road on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. He is also a Staffordshire county councillor for the Burton area.

Councillor Hussain said he was pleased to be able fulfil one of his flagship promises he made during the election campaign for the county council, but has said that he is concerned by the unbalance of quality of some Staffordshire roads compared to others.

He said: "I'm glad that Walker Street and Hill Street are done, and am very grateful to the residents for their cooperation in moving cars. As a new county councillor, I am happy to fulfil one of my election promises.

"However, there is no room for complacency, there is still a long way to go. Some roads in the county are so posh, like Chelsea or Kensington but some roads in Stapenhill and Anglesey are worse than those in third world countries.

"Our residents deserve better and I will continue my efforts to improve the constituency."

One resident, May Arthur took to social media to thank Councillor Hussain for his work, saying: "Syed, I'm going along that road soon. So hoping I arrive at my sister's without hitting any of those awful sinkholes in Stapenhill. It's been a nightmare driving along my street. Well done to you."

Since his election to Staffordshire County Council during the local election in May, 2017, Councillor Hussain has been spotted three times helping to clean up the streets, including Uxbridge Street and Anglesey Road, which he described as becoming "like a lake" whenever it rained heavily.

Not one to sit on his laurels, Councillor Hussain has now set his sights on improving five other roads in Burton after holding inspections.

Councillor Syed Hussain continued: "Unfortunately so many roads are falling apart but I am positive, I have also inspected with the council and Highways officials other streets, including Short Street, Napier Street, Heath Road, Uxbridge Street and Blackpool Street, all in Burton.

"Residents want to see that their taxes are paying for the service that they deserve."

Some roads have under gone repairs and are now in a really good condition including, the section of Ashby Road from the filling station down to St Peter's Bridge.

Burton's famous 'man-shaped' pothole is filled in

Councillor Syed Hussain's war with the roads of Burton hit a landmark in September.

Earlier in the year, he showed the incredible size of a pothole in Walker Street, Burton, by lying down in it.

The father of three made improving the road on of his top promises during his local election campaign.

The hole was fixed as part of a Staffordshire County Council scheme, which invested an extra £5 million of taxpayers' money to repair 13,000 potholes in the county.

The project was approved in June 2017 and is targeting 'low-risk' potholes and roads with defects.