A 32-year-old motorist who crashed into the back of a vehicle before swerving into a wall in Burton has been fined.

Sean Rex-Byrd, of Pipers Way, Burton, had been due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, after he was charged with driving without due care and attention.

However, he failed to appear and the case was proved in his absence.

The court was told that at 9.55pm on May 18, Rex-Byrd was driving a Skoda Fabia along Derby Road in the direction of Princess Way. At this time a Mitsubishi Asx was travelling along the same road ahead of the defendant.

The Mitsubishi Asx had indicated left and slowed with the intention of turning left into a driveway, it was said. However, Rex-Byrd failed to see the vehicle breaking and crashed into the Mitsubishi; in an attempt to take evasive action he mounted the nearside kerb, colliding with a brick wall. The debris from the wall also damaged other stationary vehicles.

As a result of the crash extensive damage was caused to the defendant's vehicle with slight damage to the Mitsubishi.

The court heard the road surface was in good condition and dry while visibility was said to be good.

Rex-Byrd was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four points.