Firms which had been operating from a Victorian office building in Burton have been forced to leave after its owners claimed the maintenance costs were becoming "unsustainable."

Staffordshire County Council has put Burton Enterprise Centre, in Waterloo Street, on the market for £400,000, after telling businesses taking up office space inside they had to move on.

It comes as an application was submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to change the use of the former school building from offices to 25 apartments.

Operation Christmas Child revealed it would not be returning to the building this December to pack shoeboxes for needy youngsters as it had been told to find alternative accommodation.

The county council said it had supported its previous tenants to find new homes.



Its economic growth leader Mark Winnington said: "It is a top priority for us to support businesses of all sizes in Staffordshire to ensure we have a thriving economy where more jobs are being created. At the same time we must manage our assets responsibly with a duty to get the best value for money for Staffordshire residents.

"We have supported all of the previous tenants in finding new premises and the building is now empty. We also operate the purpose-built enterprise centre at nearby Waterside Court.

"The previous enterprise centre building had been built as a school and the ongoing maintenance costs were becoming unsustainable. It is in a good town centre location and could now be redeveloped to support Burton’s ongoing regeneration."

This centre was originally opened in 1986, following its conversion from a school and art college into 20 office units

If the new apartment plans are approved it will provide 18 parking spaces and 25 secure cycle storage spaces.

Burton Enterprise Centre is currently part of the county council's network of 'easy-let' office and workshop accommodation located across Staffordshire. The building is more than 100 years old.

The Burton Mail previously revealed that companies at the town's Imex Business Park were also told to leave by owners Hansteen Holdings PLC who say the complex was rundown and only half-full.