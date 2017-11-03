Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lower-paid families in Burton and Uttoxeter can sign up for 30 hours of free childcare as part of a national Government scheme.

The scheme, first launched in September, saw almost 4,000 Staffordshire children between the ages of three and four receive the increased rate of free childcare.

Parents signing up to the scheme will see an increase in the number of free childcare hours from 15 to 30 a week for working families, and applications are now open again.

To be eligible for the scheme, either parents, or one parent in a single-parent family, must work the equivalent of at least 16 hours a week at the national minimum wage or living wage.

More childcare places are available from Monday, January 1, aimed at children who celebrate their third birthday between September 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017.

Places are still open for children who are already three or four-years-old, but are yet to be registered to the scheme.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member of children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, has encouraged families to sign up to receive the free childcare.

Mr Sutton said: "Having 30 hours of childcare funded every week makes a huge difference to families, it either puts money back in their pockets, allows people to go out and work extra hours or changes their work-life balance.

"At this time of year parents just get busier and busier as it approaches the festive season so I would urge them to register now and then take the code to a childcare provider straightaway so everything is sorted for the New Year.

"In Staffordshire, 96 per cent of pre-school places are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, so parents can be confident this scheme helps them and helps their child get the best possible start before going to school."

The scheme has now been rolled out nationally after being trialled in Staffordshire, with latest figures showing that 3,909 children took part in the free childcare.

Anybody interested in seeing if they are eligible to sign up to the scheme can check and sign up at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk , which must be done before Sunday, December 31.

