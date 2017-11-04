Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton volunteer described as an "amazing lady" has been honoured for her dedicated service to a military charity at an awards ceremony.

Paula Allen, 50, has been a county co-ordinator for Help for Heroes since 2014, and had volunteered in several roles after she first became involved with the charity in 2009.

Ms Allen has not only held collections for the charity, she has also managed team events such as the National Three Peaks Challenge, where she acted as chef, manager, driver, physio and many other roles.

Her painstaking efforts have been recognised in the form of a 'Hero' award, which was presented to her at Help for Heroes' Tedworth House Recovery Centre on Friday, October 20.

Paula said she was shocked to receive the award, and praised volunteers across the country.

She said: "There are a lot of people who have done more than me, and there are some brilliant individuals who put so much time and effort into helping others and the charity.

"You see some people go full circle, and many people who I have helped and worked with have now become firm friends. I am receiving this award on behalf of volunteers across the country, and I am truly humbled."

Ms Allen is regularly found supporting in the West Midlands, Warwickshire and Staffordshire, as well as her local county in Derbyshire.

Several veterans paid tribute to Paula, with one describing her as "an amazing lady who shows the same desire to overcome her own challenges as beneficiaries."

Another said she would often drop her own arrangements to help with events when possible, and had "never ever" let anyone down.

Paula said she would carry on in her role and continue to be a force for good in the community.

She said: "It is fantastic to be so involved with this charity, not only because you meet other volunteers, but I feel very lucky to have such involvement with those in need. Help for Heroes really does work, and more importantly it does what it says on the tin."

If you are interested in volunteering for Help for Heroes, visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk