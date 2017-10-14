A Burton home care company has received a perfect 100 per cent score in its satisfaction survey after staff recommended it as a great place to work.

Home Instead Senior Care, which specialises in relationship-led care for older people, has received the seal of approval with 90 per cent feeling they were well matched to their clients and 100 per cent saying they were proud to work for the company.

John and Jenny Winfieldale, owners of Home Instead Senior Care, in Third Avenue, said: "We're incredibly proud of these outstanding results and we are delighted to receive a resounding thumbs-up from the team.

"We carefully match our clients and CAREGivers through shared interests and our visit times are a minimum of an hour, allowing time to build meaningful relationships.

The couple continued: "It's really important for us to understand what motivates our team and to make sure we have happy workers. If our CAREGivers aren't happy then it's unlikely that our clients will be.

"The survey told us that 100 per cent of our CAREGivers understand how their role contributes to our goals of becoming the most respected care company by changing the face of ageing."

One CAREGiver commented in the survey: "I cannot think of a better place to work. There is such a good connection and communication between office and caregivers.

"The company and managers really CARE about their clients and their caregivers. Clients are always matched and you are always given enough time to really care and make a difference."

More than 5,000 CAREGivers and 5,000 clients across the 190-office network were questioned as part of the annual survey by Smith and Henderson.

With significant growth in the number of clients they serve, Home Instead currently has vacancies for CAREGivers in the local area.

More information about working with Home Instead Senior Care, call 01283 539917 or visit here

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk