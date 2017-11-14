Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been called out to a blaze at a new home in Burton.

Crews from Burton and Barton under Needwood fire stations went to the house in Channington Way, off Queen Street, Burton.

They were alerted to the incident by a builder working nearby who reported smoke was coming from inside the property.

A spokesman for Staffordshire and Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 9.30am to reports of smoke coming from a home and the alarm was going off.

"When we attended the property was heavily covered in smoke coming from the kitchen.

"We searched the property and found no one inside."

Crews have extinguished the blaze and are currently awaiting the owner.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.