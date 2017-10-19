Super-sized snacks have been stripped from the shelves at Burton's Queen's Hospital as part of a major national initiative to curb obesity levels.

The Belvedere Road site is one of many taking part in the project to promote healthy eating and wellbeing among those who enter its doors.

The scheme, pioneered by NHS England, has seen larger packs of chocolate and "grab bags" of sweets taken off the shelves in recent months.

All participating NHS hospitals receive a cash boost if they get involved with the move, with hospital chiefs pledging to ensure that 80 per cent of items sold do not exceed the 250-calorie limit.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said there was a need to fight the "super-size snack culture" as he set a 250-calorie limit on sweets and chocolate sold in hospital canteens, shops and vending machines.

Mr Stevens said: "The NHS is now stepping up action to combat the super-size snack culture which is causing an epidemic of obesity, preventable diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and cancer.

"In place of calorie-laden, sugary snacks we want to make healthier food an easy option for hospital staff, patients and visitors."

The NHS has pledged to boost the sale of healthy foods and end promotions of sugary and fatty or salty foods at checkouts, ruling that 75 per cent of pre-packed sandwiches and other savoury pre-packed meals must be 400 calories or less, and must not exceed 5g of saturated fat per 100g.

It has also targeted NHS staff, including those who struggle to access healthy food while on overnight shifts.

Almost 700,000 NHS employees out of 1.3 million are thought to be overweight or obese.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: "Hospitals have an important role in addressing obesity - not just treating those suffering the consequences, but helping to prevent it in the first place.

"Any plans to offer healthier food are a positive step towards tackling the country's obesity problem."

A spokesman for Burton Hospital’s NHS Foundation Trust said: "The Trust removed products very high in sugar and fat from shelves and vending machines earlier this year as part of a national initiative to promote healthier alternatives for staff, patients and visitors to our hospitals."