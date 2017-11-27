Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a third of workers at other NHS trusts have quit in the past year, bosses at Burton have insisted that recruitment remains 'one of the trust's key focuses for the near future'.

According to national statistics, the number of full-time nurses and health visitors in England dropped between April 2016 and April 2017 by 469.

Staff retention has been labelled as a big issue within the NHS with a leaver rate varying from under ten per cent in some trusts to more than 30 per cent in some acute and mental trusts.

Paula Gardner, who is the chief nurse at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Queen's hospital in Burton has insisted that the trust is firmly focused on recruitment but will face challenges similar to other hospitals in the country.

She said: "The trust continues to attract good quality nurses to our hospitals. However, we along with the majority of hospitals across the country, face significant challenge of recruiting more nursing staff and this continues to be one of the trust’s key focuses for the near future.

"The trust is constantly striving to ensure that the services we provide at Burton hospitals reflect the needs and requirements of our patients.

"The safety of our patients is our main priority and the trust ensures that wards and clinics are staffed correctly according to the needs of those patients."

The Health Foundation, which compiled the information has warned that the NHS will not have enough qualified nurses by 2021, according to our sister title, The Mirror, with a prediction of 84,000 workers leaving the structure in the next five years alone.

Royal college of nursing chief executive, Janet Davies said: "The drop in the number of nurses this year is deeply worrying and particularly damaging when nurses are having to cope with rising numbers of patients."

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Department of Health insisted that the NHS has enough staff to offer effective services: "The NHS has the staff it needs to provide the best possible care."