A poppy display with a difference has added a splash of colour for residents at a Burton home for people with learning disabilities.

Residents at a Burton independent living home went above and beyond in their support for this year's Poppy Appeal by creating hundreds of poppies out of plastic bottles and displaying them outside the home.

Tracey Adams, a staff member at Horninglow Bungalows, found inspiration for the project after seeing a similar display online. Residents at the home, which cares for people with learning and mental disabilities, have been working on the impressive display since December last year.

Since starting work on the poppies, the tenants at the bungalows, in Horninglow Road, also had a chance to visit the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, where they quickly gained an interest in the First and Second world wars.

For 11 months the tenants have been cutting, spraying, painting and sticking hundreds of plastic poppies and have almost finished their stunning display in memory of those who fought and died for their country.

Denise Warrington, care manager at Horninglow Bungalows, said: "There is lots of bad press surrounding learning disabilities so it's nice to have some good news.

"They've done hundreds and hundreds of poppies. Some have been stuck in the ground using poles and some have been put on netting so they flow across the trees so we're going to put it on the guttering so it looks like they are falling down.

"The tenants have absolutely loved making the poppies. I think it's amazing; every time I go to the bungalows it takes my breath away. I want to show Tracey that what she's doing is appreciated by all of us."

The display is due to be finished on November 11 and a two-minute silence will take place at 11am.

Poppy Appeal events in Burton

The Poppy Appeal will be officially launched by the Mayor, Councillor Simon Gaskin, at midday on Monday, November 6 in Coopers Square shopping centre in Burton.

Armistice Day

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service to observe the two minutes' silence at Burton War Memorial.

Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday, November, 12, there will be a full parade led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. This will commence at 9am at Burton Town Hall and proceed down Station Street/High Street to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place for a service at 10am.

Following this, the parade will reform at approximately 10.30am and proceed to the War Memorial in time for the 11am observation of the two minutes' silence. Wreath laying and a short service including items by Liquid Brass will take place.

More information about the Poppy Appeal is available at www.britishlegion.org.uk.