A Burton-based junior doctor is highlighting her love of the job in a BBC documentary tracking the ups and downs of life at the town's Queen's Hospital.

Anna Burns' passion for science saw her overcome her squeamish tendencies for a job in medicine, and she is now showing the nation her career progress as part of a new BBC programme Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Anna, 24, always wanted to be a pop star when she was younger, but her passion for science shone through and resulted in her taking a very different career path.

Now she is getting a TV close-up with her appearance in five episodes of BBC’s documentary series, Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat and Tears.

She said: "I was always quite squeamish so my family was very surprised when I decided to become a junior doctor.

"I always loved science and was a bit of a geek at school, especially when it came to my GCSEs but there are no doctors in my family so it is quite unusual. I went to the University of Birmingham and my passion grew from there."

Anna, who lives in Lichfield, is currently studying her second foundation year in which she undergoes various placements and areas of medicine. Despite the long hours and constant challenges, she said she loved making a difference to people’s lives.

She said: "There are lots of ups and downs and of course it is challenging. There is lots of pressure and responsibility and some very long hours but I love a challenge and it motivates me.

"It can be quite difficult to switch off after a day at work and it is definitely a job where you have to have quite a thick skin because inevitably things go wrong but I enjoy it.

"In medicine every day is different and it is a privilege to make a difference. I am currently working at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital. My friend was in Burton last year and loved it so I followed her advice and I am having a great time.

"At the moment I am on psychiatry placement which is the area I think I want to go into, I visit people with mental health problems in their homes and do what I can for them.

"If it is something I will pursue as a career I will need to do another six years of training for psychiatry so I am keeping my options open even though I know that is what I enjoy. My next placement will be elderly care and then I will be doing placements in orthopaedics and trauma which I am a bit nervous about because they tend to be a bit more gory."

One of Anna’s many inspirations which saw her turn her back on singing stardom and opt instead for stethoscopes was the TV programme in which she now features.

"I have never done anything like this before but I have always been interested in the media and used to watch the programme years ago. I loved it and it is one of the reasons I chose to do medicine so I jumped at the chance to be involved.

"The producers set up to come to New Cross Hospital, in Wolverhampton, so I put my name forward and had an interview and a test to camera. The filming started in April and they followed me and six other junior doctors for four months.

"It was a bit embarrassing seeing myself on TV and I watched from behind a cushion but my family have been really supportive and only said nice things! My boyfriend featured in some of the episodes too so he was dead chuffed."

