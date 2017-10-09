Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email our reporters at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032
Horninglow woman left devastated after mum dies of Sepsis calls for more awareness after both she AND her mother fought the infection
A hairdresser left heartbroken after her mother succumbed to sepsis has called for greater public awareness of the “silent killer” after she AND her mum both fell prey to the deadly infection.
Celia Harris has spoken out about her own fight with the disease which kills 44,000 people every year in the UK.
Read the full story here.
Burton hotel closed after two guests take ill
Burton's Three Queens Hotel has been forced to close after two guests who had stayed there for three days contracted legionnaires' disease.
Incident in Linton, says bus company
Bus firm Midland Classic is reporting an incident in Linton affecting route 21. It says the 0710 route 21 from Swadlincote to Burton is being delayed.
A spokesman for the firm said: “We have sent out a replacement bus. This will, in turn, delay the 0819 route 21 from Burton to Swadlincote. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
St Peter's Bridge closure causing issues for morning drivers
There is queueing traffic and delays on A444 Stapenhill Road northbound between A5189 St Peter’s Bridge and Main Street and A511 Ashby Road. This due to the closure of St Peter’s Bridge.