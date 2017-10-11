Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
Willington homes left without power after tractor hit high voltage line
One thousand homes in Willington were plunged into darkness last night after a tractor driver collided with a high-voltage power line.
The driver of the tractor had a lucky escape and was helped by fire crews but was not believed to have suffered any injury in the incident, which happened just after 6.30pm on Tuesday at Frizams Lane in Willington.
IT issues hit Swadlincote Surgery
Swadlincote Surgery has said it has severe It issues this morning, which means it has limited access to computers, staff have said.
Plumbing system to be overhauled at Burton hotel shut after two guests got legionnaire's disease
Health bosses have said the plumbing system will be overhauled at the Three Queens Hotel in Burton. It comes after two guests contracted legionnaire’s disease and the venue was closed.
Yobs threw scooters at buses
Police have dealt with thugs who threw scooters at buses. Read it here
Bosses at Conkers to make changes to avoid problems of last time's fireworks event
Bosses at Conker’s tourist attraction say they will be introducing a raft of changes after major issues at last year’s fireworks event. Read it here
Delays on Ashby Road in Burton due to the bridge works
There is queueing traffic and delays on the A511 Ashby Road westbound at the A444 Stapenhill Road in the roadworks area. This is being caused as drivers use alternative routes to avoid St Peter’s Bridge which is closed due to repairs. The bridge closed on August 29 and his not due to re-open until thr end of November. highways bosses have said the work to replace rusted bearings on the bridge is on track.