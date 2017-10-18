Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
Swadlincote children have their playground back after coal mine from the past led to hole which got bigger
Over 200 youngsters at a Swadlincote school have their playground back - five months after a sudden hole in the tarmac sparked safety fears.
A small dip in the surface turned into a sizeable hole within days back in May, leaving 217 children at Elmsleigh Infant and Nursery School in Queens Drive without any playground space. The hole was blamed on subsidence due to coal mining activities in the area in decades gone by.
Asthma sufferers urged to stay indoors after Saharan dust poses 'severe risk' of deadly attacks
A charity has warned that the Sahara dust that covered Britain yesterday could lead to deadly attacks for asthma sufferers across the country.
People from across the country were quick to snap photos of the deep red colour that filled the skies on Monday, October 16, but health experts have encouraged people who suffer with severe asthma should stay indoors to avoid the dust.
Travel time is now 30 MINUTES in some areas after accident in Barton
Traffic and travel operator Inrix has estimated that those stuck in congestion at Clay Mills southbound, will have an additional travel time of 30 minutes following an earlier accident at the B5016 for Barton. The A38 Southbound is still partially blocked.
Slow traffic in Willington
There is currently very slow traffic in Willington at the B5008 Repton Road. The tailbacks are in both directions around Bargate Lane.
Temporary traffic lights in Woodville causing traffic build up
Traffic is heavy in Woodville on the A511 High Street in both directions. There is slow traffic in the roadworks area which is causing further disruption around Hepworth Road.Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
The work on repairing Burton Bridge will be delayed until the SUMMER after overwhelming pleas from the public
A lengthy closure of Burton Bridge will now take place in the summer holidays after previous plans to do the works in the New Year sparked fury, it has been confirmed.
Staffordshire County Council sought permission from the government to move the date of the works after the ongoing three-month closure of St Peter’s Bridge caused chaos.
Accident between car and van closes lane on M1 southbound
There has been an accident on the M1 Southbound involving a car and a van. The incident took place just before J28 A38 ( Alfreton / Mansfield) and has seen one lane closed with slow traffic causing delays.
Traffic build up around Burton town centre
There is currently slow moving traffic on the A511 Ashby Road Westbound at the A444 for Stapenhill Road.
The A444 Stapenhill Road Northbound is also backed up with queuing traffic between the A5189 St Peter’s Bridge and Main Street and A511 Ashby Road.
Wednesday is set to be cloudy, damp and very cool
Aside from some early brightness in the far north, most people will have a cloudy and damp day today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, as well as some low cloud and hill fog. It will feel cool for many too. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13C.
Tonight will become dry, but with widespread mist and hill fog. Winds will remain light and temperatures will not drop much from the daytime highs.
Accident on A38 Southbound causes delays near Branston
An accident on the A38 southbound is causing problems for motorists this morning.
The incident which happened near the B5016 for the Barton and Walton-on-Trent turn off, has resulted in traffic build up and congestion around the A5121 for Branston Interchange. The road is partially blocked and it is not yet known if anyone is injured.
