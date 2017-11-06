Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
More misery on the roads
Traffic has been reported on the M1 southbound between junction 29 and 28 due to an earlier accident involving a van and a lorry.
Two lanes were closed until around 7.40am, but traffic is still struggling in the area.
Police car left burnt out in Overseal
A police car has been left burnt out following a fire in Overseal.
Reports say that the Derbyshire Constabulary vehicle was left completely charred in Burton Road this morning, Sunday, November 5. It is not yet known was caused the fire.
On the roads...
Queuing traffic has been reported heading into Burton on the A444 Stapenhill Road and A511 Ashby Road as commuters are heading into the town. The delays are being caused by the closure of St Peter’s Bridge - but it will be opening soon!
Heavy traffic is also present on the A52 Brian Clough Way westbound at the Pentagon Island.
Meanwhile, motorists heading towards Nottingham are being advised to avoid the M1 southbound between junction 27 and 26, as two lanes have been closed. The lanes were closed at around 7.25am after a car overturned on the carriageway.
Monday's weather
It’s been a rather cold start to the morning, but it is looking set to stay dry and bright for more of the day.
After the early frost has cleared, the sun will appear making it a bright, pleasant day. It will stay rather cold though, and winds will emerge in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 10C.
There might be some spots of rain overnight and the wind will get stronger into tomorrow morning. Minimum temperatures will be 7C.
