Russell Brand's book signing in Burton postponed
Comedian and Hollywood star Russell Brand has changed the day he is coming to Burton - but don’t panic as it is only a week later.
The actor, presenter and author was originally due to sign copies of his latest book, Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions, on Tuesday, November 14, but this has been put back a week due to his busy work schedule.
If you were stuck in slow traffic in Bretby it was down to an abnormal load
If you were caught in slow traffic this morning around Bretby - this is why.
It was all down to a huge load being moved by lorry - a massive 40 tonnes of cooling pipes was being transported on a lorry. The giant load required a police escort to get to its destination in Leicester, having started the journey at Bretby Business Park.
Man accused of planning a terror attack tells court he thought it was OK to download bomb-making instructions from the web
A Burton factory worker who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack with his girlfriend thought he was allowed to download bomb-making instructions because he found them on Facebook and Youtube, he told police.
Munir Mohammed, who packed ready meals at Burton’s Kerry Foods factory, told officers that he viewed the instructions, which showed how to make a detonator circuit, out of “curiosity” and was not planning an attack.
Weather update
It has been a wet start to the morning, but this cloud and rain will quickly clear to leave a bright day with some sunny spells. It could feel a little chilly in the wind. Maximum temperatures of 11C.
Tonight, it is expected to cloud over with outbreaks of rain developing. Temperatures could drop to 5C.
On Saturday, there will be patchy rain first thing, but this will clear slowly through the morning to leave a dry afternoon. However, it will stay cloudy through the day with only a few bright spells. Maximum temperatures tomorrow of 12C.
On the roads
In Burton, traffic is starting to build on the A444 Stapenhill Road and A511 Ashby Road as motorists queue to get on Burton Bridge into the town.
Further afield, one lane has been closed on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire between junction 29 for Chesterfield and 29a for Bolsover. This is due to a broken down vehicle.
