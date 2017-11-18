Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Rhea Turner at rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk
That's all folks!
Sadly we have come to the end of today’s live blog coverage.
Driver banned after doing 110mph on the A38 in Burton
A driver has been banned from the roads after reaching speeds of up to 110mph on the A38 in Burton.
Ben Stronach was 40mph over the legal 70mph speed limit when his Volkswagen Golf sped down the carriageway. As well as a driving ban he was slapped with a hefty court fine.
Read the full story here.
'Multiple casualties' injured in late night crash which closed the A38
A crash involving six vehicles on the A38 closed the major route for hours on Friday night.
The incident, which happened near the A50 junction shortly before 11pm, saw fire crews, ambulances and police descend on the northbound carriageway to help all of those involved.
Read the full story here.
'Inconsolable' pet owner launches petition to amend Dangerous Dogs Act after beloved cat is mauled to death
An “inconsolable” Burton pet lover whose neighbour’s dog mauled her cat to death on her own front drive has called for a major change in the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Emma Woollen was horrified to learn she could take no legal action following the death of her beloved cat Maizey following a ferocious attack by an out of control whippet.
Read the full story here.
Abandoned home to be transformed into safe haven for the homeless
Homeless people have now got a roof over their heads after an abandoned house was spruced up and taken on by a charity.
The empty home in Measham was one of several privately owned properties that had been highlighted because it had not been lived in for a long time, said North West Leicestershire District Council.
Read the full story here.
Paedophile who made 700 indecent images of a child taught at Granville Academy in Woodville
A 45-year-old paedophile who made more than 700 indecent images and movies of a child was a teacher at Granville Academy, it has been confirmed.
The Burton Mail previously revealed that Justin Hammerton, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared in court where he admitted making 859 indecent images and 26 indecent movies, all involving a child.
Read the full story here.
Broken down vehicle causing traffic problems on the M1 southbound
Motorists are currently experiencing traffic disruption on the M1 Southbound after a vehicle broke down at J24 A6 / A50 / A453 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport. One lane was blocked and recovery are at the scene but traffic is still queueing traffic. All lanes have been re-opened.
Your ultimate guide to Burton Christmas lights switch-on
The most wonderful time of the year is on the way - and Burton is all set for a spectacular festive treat.
Preparations are well under way for this year’s lights switch-on in Burton town centre on Sunday, November 19, with the last bells and whistles sorted out ready for East Staffordshire Borough Council’s grand Christmas lights celebrations.
Read the full story here.
Ashby pervert admits trying to meet underage girl for sex in Hilton
A 25-year-old Ashby man has admitted trying to arrange to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Christopher Smith pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place in Hilton on November 16, 2016, when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.
Read the full story here.
Swadlincote woman who gave a false alibi to a robber who held up a jewellers is jailed for her lies
A Swadlincote woman who was spared jail after giving her armed robber ex-boyfriend a false alibi is today starting an 18-month jail term after her original sentence was found to be far too soft.
Lisa Sudale cried and hugged her daughter as she was told by judges sitting at the Court of Appeal, in London, that she will have to go to prison for her deception.
Read the full story here.
Miracle triplets were born early but it was touch and go they would survive
Two Burton mums marked World Prematurity Day with deeply personal accounts of their own experiences of premature births - and their “real-life superhero” babies.
With rising numbers of premature babies born every year in the UK, we spoke to the two local mothers about the ups and downs of giving birth prematurely.
Read the full story here.
'Multiple casualties' injured in late night crash which closed the A38
A crash involving six vehicles on the A38 closed the major route for hours on Friday night.
The incident, which happened near the A50 junction shortly before 11pm, saw fire crews, ambulances and police descend on the northbound carriageway to help all of those involved.
Read the full story here.
Driver banned after doing 110mph on the A38 in Burton
A driver has been banned from the roads after reaching speeds of up to 110mph on the A38 in Burton.
Ben Stronach was 40mph over the legal 70mph speed limit when his Volkswagen Golf sped down the carriageway. As well as a driving ban he was slapped with a hefty court fine.
Read the full story here.
Good morning!
Good morning lovely readers! Reporter Rhea Turner is here to take you through the day with all the news from around the region!