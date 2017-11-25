Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
Foston paedophile had vile images of children and one including a sex act with an animal
A 47-year-old paedophile has admitted making hundreds of indecent images of a child.
Stephen Lomas, of Brook Lane, Foston, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
Large police presence report as officers investigate assault
Police are investigating an assault in Newhall, it has been confirmed.
Four police cars and an ambulance were seen parked at an address in Plummer Road, Newhall, on Friday night.
Snow hits South Derbyshire
Residents in South Derbyshire have been waking up to light snow flurries.
It has been snowing overnight and the area has been lightly covered. However, we have escaped the worst snowfall, according to Derbyshire Police, which has been forced to close Snake Pass.