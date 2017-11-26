Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
Bravery award for woman who saved the life of a drowning 91-year-old man at Mercia Marina
A brave woman has been awarded after saving a 91-year-old man from drowning at Mercia Marina.
Sarah Cunnington, a part-time worker at the Willington marina, jumped into the water after pensioner Dennis Oates fell in on Friday, May 5.