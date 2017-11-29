Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area. If it's happening, you'll hear it here first. If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it. We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going on you can email reporter Rhea Turner at rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245031.
A38 closures causing tailbacks throughout Burton
Drivers are being warned to schedule extra time onto their journey this morning after a serious crash last night resulted in A38 closures northbound and southbound.
There is currently congestion to A5121 (Branston Interchange) and on A5121 Derby Road to B5018 Hawkins Lane / Princess Way / Wetmore Road. Buses are re-routing through Newton Solney which is also gridlocked.
Highways England says A38 could be closed until 3pm today
Drivers setting off on their morning commute are being warned of a number of diversions which are in place on a major road, after a serious accident last night.
There are currently diversions on the A38 northbound and the A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.
Read the full story and see our video of resulting gridlock here.
Drivers in Burton and Derby gridlocked due to A38 closures
Drivers are currently experiencing huge delays and tailbacks as a result of closures to the A38 northbound and southbound.
Read the full story here.
Buses re-routing to avoid the A38
All vehicles including buses such as the X38 are being re-routed and diverted due to road closures on the A38
Crash involving two lorries and a car closes A38 Northbound AND Southbound
Drivers setting off on their morning commute are being warned of a number of diversions which are in place on a major road, after a serious accident last night.
There are currently diversions on the A38 northbound and the A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.
Read the full story here.
Alison’s Childcare and Early Education in Swadlincote requires improvement, says Ofsted
A childcare service in Swadlincote has been rated poorly by education watchdogs despite making major improvements since its last visit from inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.
Alison’s Childcare and Early Education (ACE) Ltd has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted - five months after being given the poorest rating of ‘inadequate’.
Read the full story here.
Assault at Swadlincote lights switch-on: Police release image of people they want to speak to
Police have released an image of people they want to speak in connection with an assault on a PCSO, which left her with a dislocated elbow.
The Derbyshire police community support officer was pushed to the ground after she challenged a group of youths.
Read the full story here.
Queueing traffic on A50 Derby Southern Bypass Eastbound
There is currently queueing traffic on the A50 Derby Southern Bypass Eastbound between J5 A516 Derby Road / Willowpit Lane (Etwall / Hilton) and J4 A38 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) due to road closures on the A38.
Wednesday's weather: Cold and breezy with some sunshine
After a frosty start, Burton and South Derbyshire will enjoy another dry and sunny day. It will feel cold again in a brisk northerly wind and there may be slightly more cloud over Warwickshire and the Staffordshire Moorlands and possibly the odd shower. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 6C.
The evening and night will stay breezy and cold and it will be windy on the hills. A widespread frost will form quite early in the night but ice isn’t likely. Temperatures will fall to -3C.
Drivers diverted as A38 is closed northbound and southbound
Drivers setting off on their morning commute are being warned of a number of diversions which are in place on a major road, after a serious accident last night.
There are currently diversions on the A38 northbound and the A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.
Read the full story here.