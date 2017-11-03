Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Mail beat stiff competition from seven other daily and weekly newspapers to be crowned Newspaper of the Year at this year's Midlands Media Awards.

The prestigious accolade, was awarded to editor Emma Turton and her team at a sparkling ceremony at The Cube in Birmingham's Mailbox District, on Thursday evening, capturing the title from fellow-Staffordshire newspaper the Tamworth Herald, which had won the accolade for the last two years.

Burton Mail editor Emma Turton said: "I am delighted that the hard work of the Mail team has been recognised. I am incredibly proud to lead the team and want to thank everyone who plays a part in the day-to-day production of our paper."

Daily Mail columnist and broadcaster Andrew Pierce headed the judging panel which was made up of experienced journalists, broadcasters, photographers and bloggers.

He said: "The winning title, produced by a small, dedicated team, looks and plays the part of a model local newspaper. It is nicely presented with consistently strong local and community focused content – and the judges also felt it benefited from not being overly designed."

Two former winners, the Express & Star and the Mail's sister paper, the Derby Telegraph, were both commended by the judges – the Black Country daily for living up to its reputation as one of the best local newspapers in the country with a high story count and the Derby publication for its strong splashes and page leads always well projected with good headlines and strong local news which often went national.

The awards which work to acknowledge the achievements of the region’s leading journalists, photographers, broadcasters and bloggers, attracted more than 200 entries this year.

Senior reporter Rhea Turner was flying the flag for the Burton Mail after being shortlisted for the hotly contested Newcomer of the Year Award, which attracted 25 entries from university students and trainee journalists. Although she didn’t take home the gong, she did receive the highly commended award for her efforts.

The judges said: "This was a very strong section, reflecting the rapidly changing face of Midlands media with entries from across the spectrum of print, social media, radio and the blog sphere."

Senior reporter Helen Kreft also made the shortlist for News Reporter of the Year (Daily), fighting off tough competition to make the final six.

Sponsored by HSBC, the awards, organised by Birmingham-based Lotty Harper Events on behalf of Birmingham Press Club, were also supported by Bareface, Core, Russell Printers, Staffordshire University, The High Field and Milk and Mayo.