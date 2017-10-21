A Burton Mail reporter will be taking part in the YMCA sleep-out in November, aiming to raise awareness and funds for the homeless.

The event, which takes place on Friday, November 10, in Tamworth, and Saturday, November 11 in Burton, will give people the opportunity to find out for themselves what it feels like to be homeless and sleeping rough.

Those "sleeping rough" in Tamworth will walk the 14 miles to Burton, then camp out in either the tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion Football Club, or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton's Market Place.

Last year saw a record-breaking 155 people take part, with volunteers ranging from as young as six right up to 75, raising £33,602 for the Burton branch of the YMCA which helps homeless people in the area.

One record from last year's event has already been beaten by four-year-old Effie Bowman who has signed up to sleep rough to help raise funds.

So far, around 95 people have signed up to the fund-raiser, with more expected as the countdown to the event ticks down.

Burton Mail reporter Ben Waldron will be taking on the sleep-out and has paid a visit to the YMCA's Reconnect centre, in Hawkins Lane, Burton, to find out what to expect in his first ever experience of sleeping on the streets.

Paula Senior, who is the fund-raising officer at the YMCA in Burton, said what people can expect on the cold November evening.

She said: "There's no hot drinks all night. There's a soup kitchen, so you arrive, we give you a box, give you some bubble wrap and you can find where you want to stay. We had Subway donate a six foot sub last year, which isn't what most homeless people have, but at the Pirelli we did, we have a soup kitchen, then lights out at midnight.

"We wake you up at 5.15am for a breakfast roll, as long as the fire alarm doesn't go off! But you get a hot roll and a hot drink, then you can go back home to your own bed."

With the decision of whether to sleep in a spooky graveyard at St Modwen's, only a week or so after Halloween, or the well-lit tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium, Paula continued to advise the best place to sleep.

She said: "I think Pirelli is better for the first time. I wouldn't stop anyone from doing the graveyard if they wanted, but it's nice at Pirelli because you get to feel a different atmosphere. There's a lot more people talking about their reasons for doing it and their involvement with the YMCA.

"At the graveyard it is pitch black, very little lighting. But anyone is welcome to do whichever, we're grateful for any people doing it."

Anybody interested in donating to the Burton Mail's contribution to the sleep-out event can visit the online dedicated fund-raising page at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BenWaldron2.

What does the YMCA do?

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities which helps to support and turn around the lives of those who find themselves homeless.

On a national scale, they supply more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times, and have found themselves on the streets, without a home.

The charity says it firmly believes that every young person should have a safe place to stay and actively look to educate and support those who are in danger of getting in trouble.

Not only does the charity attempt to keep young people off the streets, but it also tries to give as much help and guidance as possible to educate those who they come across.

The YMCA has been credited as the largest voluntary sector provider of services in England and Wales which promotes health and wellbeing services.

By providing more than 270 health and wellbeing facilities, ranging from gyms and swimming polls to community halls and outdoor activity centres.

According to the charity, it supports more than 230,000 children and parents each year across the country, by delivering a number of family services including relationship services and nurseries.