Burton Mail readers have revealed mixed opinions about an MP's call to reopen the town's pedestrianised High Street to traffic to ease congestion while St Peter's Bridge is closed for repairs.

Many Burton Mail readers agreed with Burton MP Andrew Griffiths that High Street should be reopened to traffic, claiming many drivers are still using it.

Others, however, say the possible reopening of High Street would make no difference to traffic flow, and would simply move the problem elsewhere and endanger pedestrians at the same time.

St Peter's Bridge is a main route to and from town and has been closed since August 29 while rusted bearings are removed and replaced. The closure has led to major tailbacks for drivers and problems for traders and taxi drivers who have seen business dip as people stay away because of increased congestion. The bridge is due to remain closed until the end of November.

Despite acknowledging that the £6.1 million bridge work is essential, Mr Griffiths is calling for High Street to be opened up to traffic, because he says the town has simply ground to a halt.

However, some Burton Mail readers say reopening High Street would just create more problems.

Tigger1 wrote on the Burton Mail's website: "Burton High Street must be kept pedestrianised. It should not be opened to allow cars up and down, it's bad enough with buses going through. What will happen when the statutes fair is in town?"

Doofus agreed, sarcastically saying: "What a good call. Let's introduce another bottleneck. Just what Burton needs. Try getting two-way traffic along the High Street road design - no way."

Theoisok also said it would simply create another bottleneck, saying: "Realistically it won't make much difference. During the afternoon log jam to get out of Burton and over the bridge it won't do anything as the bottleneck is the bridge.

"It would actually have a negative impact on public transport as buses would be held up in what will become a new High Street jam. The few arrogant people that flout the law by using it at present are simply making those that follow the rules wait a bit longer."

Leslie Ball wrote on the Burton Mail's Facebook page: "Opening High Street to diverted traffic will not alleviate the rush-hour frustrations. It will simply squeeze more stationary vehicles on to more square metres of Tarmac, basically robbing Peter to pay Paul. High Street should remain as it is with the addition of a PCSO recording details of cars and drivers blatantly flouting the restricted access regulations."

Adam Toone said: "Will it make any difference? The same amount of traffic still has to get over the bridge so it will just be queuing in a different place, meaning High Street will be gridlocked along its whole length instead of just up to Worthington Way."

Kerry Thame agreed saying: "This is absurd. Opening High Street will only cause much more congestion and is a massive safety risk."

Alistair Fellows has asked for the notorious Burton bollards to be reinstated due to the amount of accidents caused by traffic. He said: "There was an accident with a bus and taxi last week. The taxi shouldn't have been there. Breaking the traffic law like the rest of the 200-plus a day floating the law. Reinstate the bollards. One day someone will be killed."

Jo Arnold said High Street was already a route for traffic, saying: "Lots of people are using it anyway without being fined for it but it makes sense have another road gridlocked and have pedestrians being put at risk trying to cross the road between the shops where it was pedestrianised for a reason."

Russell Harper said the town had managed so far during the closure without opening up High Street. He said: "There could be casualties with pedestrians not realising it's no longer pedestrianised. It is not going to change the volume of traffic and we have managed for a third of the time."

Dave Stewart agreed, saying: "It will make no difference to the overall traffic problems. There will still just be one bridge that can be used. What will help would be reducing the amount of traffic by not going near Burton unless it is a necessity and, yes, I know that it will not help trade in the town, but if you want traffic to flow there has to be less traffic."

However, other Burton Mail readers said High Street was already open to traffic, if illegally, and that traffic lights may reduce the risk of danger to pedestrians.

Funkcitypumpkin wrote on the Burton Mail's website: "The High Street should be open to cars anyway. It's no longer a busy shopping street like it once was. Allowing cars would bring a bit of trade back, especially if they can park in the market place."

Glyn Holland wrote on the Burton Mail’s Facebook page, saying: "I've been saying this for weeks. It's not a pedestrian area as buses and taxis are up and down there all of the time."

Deborah Elliott agreed, saying: "Drivers already seem to think it's open. If they can't enforce the traffic rules then the pedestrian crossing should be reinstated at Coopers Square/Market Place. It's getting quite dangerous for pedestrians."

Kevin Wainwright said: "Open it up, change the traffic light sequence and get the old bobby directing traffic at peak periods and there will be minimal problems."

Ben Talbot also came up with a suggestion: "I don't understand why the traffic lights were not reconfigured as part of the diversion in the first place. Most of High Street is single lane anyway so it could only be one-way."

Mohammed Rafiq also had another suggestion: "Open it and use temporary barriers as in Derby city for the late evening at weekends to protect the people coming out of pubs and clubs."

Neil Dyke said a one-way system would help the situation. "Make it one way into town in the morning and out of town in the evening. I have been saying it for ages. It is not rocket science."

Tracey Chadwick agreed with the one-way idea: "It might help if the traffic lights helped it flow. But it might need to be one way only because of all the big brick planters."

John Reeve said High Street was no longer a pedestrian area anyway: "How can you call it a pedestrian area? You can't walk down it due to the traffic. Open it back up fully. It has been a waste of time and money doing what they did."

Charley Hastelow also suggested a pedestrian crossing would help: "(They should reopen it) if you are going to make a decent crossing as when the buses park down there, particularly near the Primark end, it is hard to see round them for any oncoming traffic. A few times taxis have come zipping round the corner and nearly taken people out."

Meanwhile Carol Ann Pinfield welcomed the temporary reinstatement of traffic down the street, saying: "It is a good idea as a help for the next two months. Put up signs to warn pedestrians but I agree you have to watch for buses already."

