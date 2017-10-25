Burton and South Derbyshire residents are divided over next year's Burton Bridge closure, now postponed to the summer.

People who have had their lives and livelihoods disrupted by the three-month closure of St Peter’s Bridge have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the postponement of the second phase of the work.

After being granted permission from the government to move the date of the works to Burton Bridge from the New Year to the summer, Staffordshire County Council asked residents and business owners which they would prefer.

The county council was overwhelmed by the number of calls from locals and on Tuesday confirmed the second phase of the Burton Gateway works would now take place later next year.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Burton Mail readers - with some praising the decision and others infuriated.

Craig Wileman said: "If they did the work properly when they were building St Peter’s Bridge then this madness would not have happened."

Pamela Rose added: "I don’t care if it takes them until 2067 to complete. I changed my job so I won’t have to go through the mess every day."

Edd Gixer wrote: "No delaying, no putting it back, both bridges need to be done and done correctly" while Jen Hardy said the council could have "knocked it down and rebuilt a new one quicker."

Jenny Mancini called the announcement a "complete and utter disgrace" but Louise Shepherd said the changes were "good news."

Other social media users backed the council, saying the work needed to be done regardless.

Sarah Evison wrote: "The council have negotiated the delay on the Burton Bridge so it has a lesser impact on motorists during the summer holidays. I know it has been a nightmare but what else are they supposed to do?"

David Lee added: "People stop moaning it is work that had to be done. Yes, businesses are affected by the closure but if the work didn't happen then a weight limit would have to be imposed on the bridge so lorries would not be able to cross it so business would still be affected, with deliveries severely affected.

"So be patient – the work needs to be done. It is a major route into the town, there would never be a good time to do it."

Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member with overall responsibility for the scheme, said: "We all know why this £6.1m scheme is absolutely crucial and must be done to safeguard the future use of both St Peter’s Bridge and Burton Bridge, but also absolutely recognise the impact that closing either of the bridges has.

"Although we had to start the work on St Peter’s immediately as a condition of the funding, we successfully argued the case for switching the work on the second bridge to the summer – if that is what the people of Burton wanted.

"The overwhelming response is that this is what people want and I am pleased to confirm that after taking on board all the comments and listening to people and businesses we will now start the work in the summer instead of early in the New Year."

St Peter’s Bridge is due to reopen on Saturday, November 25 and plans will now be finalised for the work on Burton Bridge next summer.