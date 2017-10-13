Burton Mail readers have warmly praised a businessman who paid for a lollipop lady to keep her job after Staffordshire County Council controversially axed the £4,100 a year post to save costs.

Kind-hearted distribution centre manager Michael Price, stepped in to help lollipop lady Claire Sworder who has been helping children cross the road outside Rykneld Primary School, in Main Street, Branston, for four years.

The 41-year-old was left devastated last year when her post was cut by Staffordshire County Council to save money.

The news, revealed by the Burton Mail, sparked anger among parents of hundreds of children who Mrs Sworder had helped get to and from school each day. A petition was subsequently set up to save her, signed by hundreds of people.

It led to one parent approaching her former employer, Michael Price, to see if he could help fund the costs to allow the lollipop lady to remain at her crossing.

Mr Price gladly accepted on behalf of Wincanton B&Q and paid her salary of £4,100 a year starting during the last school year, and is now making the same gesture this year.

Mrs Sworder said: "I was a bit shocked that the council wanted to cut the crossing because it is quite a dangerous crossing and there have been a few near-misses.

"I was over the moon when Michael offered to keep the crossing open. I am a single mother and this job is very important to me. One of my children has just left Rykneld. The job would fit around them. The parents were overjoyed. They would worry it wouldn't be safe for the children."

Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire took to social media to applaud Michael’s gesture while others said the council should be "ashamed" that he has had to step in.

Toni Ann said: "Well done to that man. It is sad that it is needed as our basic services have been cut beyond the bare bones."

Gary Ward said: "They have come to the rescue, because yet again the waste of space council has messed up. I wonder how many of them have had pay rises this year and my council tax which is continuing to increase obviously pays for that rather than keeping lollipop staff and other useful services."

Steven Smith said: "What a good man to do this. The council and government ought to be ashamed."

Mel Read wrote: "It is good that the school is showing responsibility, but it is a shame the parents don't do the same."

Nigel Woodward said it is "great to see businesses giving back to the community" while Rachel O’brien said: "Well done to that man. What a great thing for the community. I am surprised it has come to this to protect the wellbeing of children."

Louisa Senior added: "It is a shame the county council have failed in their responsibility to ensure a safe route to school for our children, but I am very grateful the funding gap has been filled, thank you. Anyone who uses this crossing regularly knows the red lights don't get noticed by a significant minority of drivers, and at peak times would be very dangerous without Claire in place."

Melony Stones said: "Well done to that man. Keeping our future adults safe is important. Shame on the council though as that is a dangerous road."

Rachel Satchwell wrote: "What a kind man who obviously cares about all the children going to and from school but shame on the county council and the school."

Martin Sainsbury called the situation "bloody madness."

He said: "Shame on our country council for thinking to save money. They stop this lollipop lady crossing children to school every day. This is bloody madness. Again the public had to sort the damage and this chap had to come along. Thank you very much for your kindness."

