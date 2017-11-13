Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Burton over alleged possession of drugs offences.

Staffordshire Police said the man was one of six people arrested on suspicion of drug offences since Friday, November 10, as part of an on-going operation running across the county.

The man, from Birmingham, was arrested in Horninglow Road on Saturday, November 11, over alleged possession with intent to supply a class A-controlled drug. Officers said that what is suspected to be wraps of heroin, as well as cash and mobile phones were seized.

Earlier on Saturday a 22-year-old Hanley man was arrested for alleged possession with intent to supply class A drugs following a search in St Ann Walk, Hanley.

The first arrest happened on Friday when officers arrested a 24-year-old Birmingham man alleged possession with intent to supply class B drugs after his car was stopped in Lichfield. The force said that a large amount of what is suspected to be cannabis and a knife were seized.

Yesterday, Sunday, November 12, two men and a youth from south Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after a car was stopped in Shelton Road, Stoke-on-Trent.

A quantity of class A drugs, which police believe to be cocaine, were found in the engine bay of the car, which was stopped at 12.40pm. Two men, aged 20 and 43, and a 17-year-old youth were arrested and remain in custody.