A man has avoided an immediate jail sentence for stealing six sets of ladders from the Werner national distribution centre in Burton.

Nigel Haywood, 43, of Victoria Crescent, Burton, pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates Court to stealing six sets of ladders worth £440 from Werner, in Wellington Road, Burton, on October 15.

He also admitted causing a man harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in Burton, on October 6.



He has been made the subject of a 12-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because it was committed within days of release from prison for similar offences. The court was told his "previous failure to respond to court sentencing shows flagrant disregard for the law".

He was ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation order, pay £185 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Other cases heard at Cannock Magistrates Court:

Mobile phone driver

A man has admitted driving while on the phone. Gary Hutton, 60, of The Boulevard, Sutton Coldfield, admitted driving a Land Rover in Horninglow Road, Burton, on March 28, while using a phone.

He has been fined £376 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £37 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points but no totting disqualification as bench found exceptional hardship to his 89-year-old mother in law who is heavily dependent on the defendant.

Tracksuit thief

A man has admitted stealing a tracksuit. Kynan Shephard, 29, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway, admitted stealing an Adidas tracksuit worth £72 from Sports Direct, Burton, on August 14.

He also admitted possession of a pair of pliers/cutters for use in the connection with theft on August 14.

He has been fined £200.

Beef thief

A meat thief has admitted shoplifting. Lee Murray, 33, of Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, admitted stealing beef steaks worth £49.50 from Midland Co-op, Burton, on October 22.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £49.50 compensation with £135 court costs.

Knife possession

A man has admitted knife possession. Donald Smith, 77, of Stowe-by-Chartley, Stafford, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of two knives in a public place, namely Woodstock Heath, Uttoxeter, on October 22. He also admitted causing a man harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, in Burton, on October 22. He also admitted failing to comply with a condition subject to which a shotgun certificate was held by him, namely failed to take reasonable precautions for the safe custody of the shotgun while in transit and it was not stored securely, in Burton, on October 22.

He has been made the subject of an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to abide by a two year restraining order. He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £185 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge