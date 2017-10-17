A stalwart volunteer who has worked alongside police for a marathon 29 years received an MBE from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Gerald Peck, who is one of Staffordshire Police's longest-serving civilian volunteers, was given the honour for services to policing and local communities.

Mr Peck, from Newborough, is no stranger to being recognised for his hard work after he was awarded the Police and Crime Commissioner Award for Volunteer of the Year at the Staffordshire Police Force Awards in 2015.

He said of his MBE: "I am very honoured and very humbled. I will continue to volunteer and have no intention of packing it in. I love what I do and will continue to do it."

Mr Peck joined the force in January 1988 and has been an active volunteer throughout, taking on a variety of roles. He has helped educate more than 7,000 pupils in East Staffordshire about the effects and dangers of drug and alcohol abuse and also about healthy relationships, which has contributed to a reduction of antisocial behaviour in the borough.

Inspector Bob Champeau, of the East Staffordshire local policing team, said: "We are delighted Gerald has been recognised for his services to policing. He has been of great help to the East Staffordshire local policing team in many different roles over the years. He thoroughly deserves his award.

"We are very grateful for the help he has offered, from arranging Operation Nemesis drugs talks to thousands of children to towing the crime prevention caravan at various events across the county.

"He is a pleasure to work with."

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire's police and crime commissioner, said: "A massive congratulations to Gerald. This recognition is thoroughly deserved. He has been a dedicated volunteer with Staffordshire Police and the level of commitment he has given is astounding.

"This is why I am so passionate about volunteers and would encourage more people to get involved in this vital work."

Mr Peck received the accolade on Friday afternoon at Buckingham Palace.